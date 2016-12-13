FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Hong Kong Q3 industrial production index down 0.1 pct y/y
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 13, 2016 / 8:49 AM / 8 months ago

Hong Kong Q3 industrial production index down 0.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2016
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Tuesday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:
    
    
                                Q3 2016  Q2 2016
 Food, beverages and tobacco        3.2      4.3
 Textiles                         -13.2    -13.7
 Wearing apparel                   -0.2    -0.2^
 Paper products, printing          -0.3     -0.5
 and production of recorded              
 media                                   
 Metal, computer, electronic        0.6      0.8
 and optical products,                   
 machinery and equipment                 
 

 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.