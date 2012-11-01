Hong Kong Q3 restaurant receipts up 4.3 pct y/y

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong restaurant receipts rose 4.3 percent to HK$23.27 billion ($3.0 billion) in the third quarter from the same period of last year, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday. The total receipts for the second quarter of this year were HK$22.14 billion. The following are year-on-year percentage changes in receipts by type of restaurant: Q3 2012 Q2 2012 Chinese restaurants 4.2 3.2 Non-Chinese restaurants 2.2 3.0 Fast food shops 6.7 8.4^ Bars 2.6 2.4^ ^ = revised (US$=HK$7.75) (Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)