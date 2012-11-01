FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong Q3 restaurant receipts up 4.3 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 1, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong Q3 restaurant receipts up 4.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong restaurant receipts
rose 4.3 percent to HK$23.27 billion ($3.0 billion) in the third
quarter from the same period of last year, data from the Census
and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.
    The total receipts for the second quarter of this year were
HK$22.14 billion.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in
receipts by type of restaurant:

                              Q3 2012   Q2 2012
    Chinese restaurants           4.2       3.2
    Non-Chinese restaurants       2.2       3.0 
    Fast food shops               6.7       8.4^
    Bars                          2.6       2.4^
    
   ^  = revised
 
    (US$=HK$7.75)

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.