TABLE-Breakdown of HK August retail sales
October 3, 2013 / 8:49 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of HK August retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales totalled a provisional HK$38.7 billion ($4.99 billion) in August, up 8.1 percent in value from a year earlier and up 7.2 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE

Aug July Total 8.1 9.3^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 5.7 2.6^ Fuels -4.6 4.0 Clothing, footwear 8.2 6.1^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 19.9 27.6^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts -15.7 -8.1^

Furniture, fixtures -1.9 -9.4^

Other 4.5 9.0^ Supermarkets 6.3 4.8 Department stores 23.2 22.0 VOLUME

Aug July Total 7.2 8.7^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 2.8 0.3 Fuels -2.5 0.2 Clothing, footwear 6.6 4.8^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 22.4 30.7^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts -18.1 -11.4^

Furniture, fixtures -6.0 -11.6^

Other 11.2 17.4^ Supermarkets 3.4 1.4 Department stores 21.5 21.4 ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05 ($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

