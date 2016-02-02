Hong Kong Dec retail sales fall 8.5 pct yr/yr, worst in nearly a year

Feb 2 (Reuters) - December retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Value: -8.5 -7.8 -3.0 -6.3 -5.3 -2.9 -0.4 Volume: -6.1 -6.0 1.2 -3.0 -0.1 1.8 4.3 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through December, the volume of sales was down by 0.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For 2015 as a whole, the value of total retail sales decreased by 3.7 percent in value and 0.3 percent in volume compared with year earlier. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales stayed weak in December 2015, with most types of retail outlets recording year-on-year declines in sales. Apart from the continued slowdown in inbound tourism, the uncertain economic outlook and asset market corrections may also have dented local consumption sentiment. The near-term outlook for retail sales will still be constrained by the weak performance of inbound tourism. The negative spillovers on consumer sentiment from the consolidation of asset markets in recent periods, as well as from external headwinds including dimmer global economic prospects amid U.S. interest rate normalisation, also need to be closely watched. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1o1i2SO (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)