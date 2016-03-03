FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong January retail sales fall 6.5 pct yr/yr
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 3, 2016 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong January retail sales fall 6.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - January retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
            2016   __________________2015_____________________
             Jan    Dec     Nov    Oct     Sep     Aug     Jul  
       
 Value:     -6.5   -8.5    -7.8   -3.0    -6.3    -5.3    -2.9  
 
 Volume:    -5.2   -6.1    -6.0    1.2    -3.0    -0.1     1.8  
 
    

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through January, the volume of sales
was down by 6.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman indicated that retail sales stayed
weak and continued to fall in January, reflecting the protracted
slowdown in inbound tourism and also weakening local consumption
sentiment amid the uncertain economic outlook. The retail sales
figures for January may be somewhat affected by the difference
in timing of the Lunar New Year, which fell on Feb. 8 this year,
but on February 19 last year. As such, it would be more
meaningful to examine January and February figures combined for
a clearer picture of the underlying trend, when available.
     The near-term outlook for retail sales will remain
constrained by the sluggishness in inbound tourism. The impact
on consumer sentiment from recent consolidation of asset markets
also needs to be closely watched. External uncertainties,
including a dimmer global economic outlook and U.S. interest
rate normalisation, may add further headwinds. 

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1niSyzf
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.