Hong Kong February retail sales fall 20.6 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 31, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong February retail sales fall 20.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - February retail sales data 
(percentage change from a year earlier):
           2016           2015                            
            Feb    Jan     Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep    Aug
 Value    -20.6   -6.6^   -8.5   -7.8   -3.0   -6.3   -5.3
 Volume   -19.5    -5.2   -6.1   -6.0    1.2   -3.0   -0.1
 
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through February, the volume of sales
was down by 9.0 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman indicated that the performance of
retail sales slackened further on entering 2016. Taking the
first two months of 2016 together to remove the distortions
caused by the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year
holidays, retail sales recorded a double-digit decline over a
year earlier. Apart from the severe drag from the protracted
slowdown in inbound tourism, the asset market consolidation
might also have weighed on local consumption sentiment.
    The near-term outlook for retail sales will still be
constrained by the weak inbound tourism performance and
uncertain economic prospects. The Government will continue to
monitor closely the retail sales performance and its
repercussions on the wider economy and job market.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at (bit.ly/1V8P7IU)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

