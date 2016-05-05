FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong March retail sales fall 9.8 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 5, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong March retail sales fall 9.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - March retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
         2016                   2015                     
           Mar     Feb   Jan     Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep
 Value    -9.8   -20.6   -6.6   -8.5   -7.8   -3.0   -6.3
 Volume   -8.8   -19.5   -5.2   -6.1   -6.0    1.2   -3.0
 
    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through March, the volume of sales
was down by 9.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman indicated that retail sales remained
weak in March, with many types of retail outlets registering
year-on-year declines in sales. The slowdown in inbound tourism
continued to pose a severe drag, and the uncertain economic
outlook and asset market consolidation had conceivably also hurt
local consumption sentiment.
    Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales will
continue to depend on the performance of inbound tourism, and on
the extent to which the local consumption sentiment is affected
by the headwinds arising from the subpar economic conditions and
external uncertainties.
    
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1X9Vc9p
     

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
