Hong Kong April retail sales fall 7.5 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 31, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong April retail sales fall 7.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - April retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):

         2016                         2015               
          Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan     Dec    Nov    Oct
 Value   -7.5   -9.8   -20.6   -6.6   -8.5   -7.8   -3.0
 Volume  -7.6   -8.8   -19.5   -5.2   -6.1   -6.0    1.2
 
    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through April, the volume of sales
was down by 3.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    
    COMMENTARY:
     A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed a
slightly narrower year-on-year decline in April. Yet many types
of retail outlet still recorded notable falls in sales,
reflecting the continued drag from the slowdown in inbound
tourism, as well as the more cautious local consumer sentiment
amid subpar economic conditions.
     The near-term outlook for retail sales will continue to
depend on the performance of inbound tourism, and on the extent
to which the local consumption sentiment is affected by the
uncertain economic outlook and other external headwinds. The
Government will continue to monitor closely the retail sales
performance and its repercussions on the wider economy and job
market.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1XLgZUR
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
