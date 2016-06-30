FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong May retail sales fall for 15th straight month
June 30, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong May retail sales fall for 15th straight month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - May retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):

         2016                                2015        
          May    Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan     Dec    Nov
 Value   -8.4   -7.5   -9.8   -20.6   -6.6   -8.5   -7.8
 Volume  -9.0   -7.7^  -8.8   -19.5   -5.2   -6.1   -6.0
 
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through May, the volume of sales rose
by 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three
months.
    
    COMMENTARY:
     A government spokesman indicated that retail sales stayed
weak in May, with many types of retail outlet still registering
year-on-year declines in sales. This was due partly to the drag
from the slowdown in inbound tourism and to more cautious local
consumer sentiment amid subpar economic conditions.
     The near-term outlook for retail sales is still subject to
a large degree of uncertainty, depending on the performance of
inbound tourism as well as the extent to which local consumption
sentiment will be affected by the increased external headwinds
and heightened financial market volatility. The government will
continue to monitor closely the retail sales performance and its
repercussions on the wider economy and job market.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/29cLu4t
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

