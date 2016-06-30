Hong Kong May retail sales fall for 15th straight month

June 30 (Reuters) - May retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2016 2015 May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Value -8.4 -7.5 -9.8 -20.6 -6.6 -8.5 -7.8 Volume -9.0 -7.7^ -8.8 -19.5 -5.2 -6.1 -6.0 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through May, the volume of sales rose by 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales stayed weak in May, with many types of retail outlet still registering year-on-year declines in sales. This was due partly to the drag from the slowdown in inbound tourism and to more cautious local consumer sentiment amid subpar economic conditions. The near-term outlook for retail sales is still subject to a large degree of uncertainty, depending on the performance of inbound tourism as well as the extent to which local consumption sentiment will be affected by the increased external headwinds and heightened financial market volatility. The government will continue to monitor closely the retail sales performance and its repercussions on the wider economy and job market. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/29cLu4t (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)