a year ago
Hong Kong July retail sales fall for 17th straight month
August 29, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong July retail sales fall for 17th straight month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - July retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):

          2016                                             
          July   June    May    Apr    Mar     Feb    Jan 
 Value    -7.7   -8.9   -8.3   -7.5   -9.8    -20.6   -6.6
 Volume   -8.5   -9.6   -8.8   -7.7   -8.8    -19.5   -5.2
 
    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through July, the volume of total
retail sales remained virtually unchanged over the same period.

    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman indicated that retail sales were
still weak in July, although the decline on a year-on-year basis
was slightly narrower than in the preceding two months. The
performance in July was mainly dragged by the fall in visitor
spending on some big-ticket items, and also reflected the more
cautious local consumer sentiment amid an uncertain economic
outlook.
     Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales will
continue to depend on the performance of inbound tourism and on
whether the various external uncertainties will affect local
consumer sentiment. The government will continue to monitor
closely retail sales performance and its repercussions on the
wider economy and job market.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2btt1Uy
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
