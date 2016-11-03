FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Hong Kong Sept retail sales fall for 19th straight month
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 3, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 10 months ago

Hong Kong Sept retail sales fall for 19th straight month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - September retail sales data (percent
change from a year earlier):
    
    2016   Sep     Aug    July   June    May   April  March
 Value     -4.1    -10.5  -7.7   -8.9   -8.3   -7.5   -9.8
 Volume    -3.9   -11.0^  -7.0^  -7.9^  -7.3^  -6.2^  -7.8^
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through September, the volume of
sales was down by 0.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the
preceding three months.
    
    COMMENTARY:
     A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed a
visibly narrower year-on-year decline in September, conceivably
due to a reduced drag from the smaller decline in visitor
arrivals in that month, and partly due to some improvement in
consumer sentiment amid a slightly more stable external
environment.
     The near-term outlook for retail sales is still subject to
uncertainty, depending on the performance of inbound tourism as
well as the extent to which local consumer sentiment will be
affected by various external uncertainties. 
    The government will continue to closely monitor the retail
sales performance and its repercussions on the wider economy and
job market.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2eqE9Aa    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.