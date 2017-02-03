Hong Kong December retail sales fall for 22nd straight month

Feb 3 (Reuters) - December retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2016 Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July June Value -2.9 -5.4^ -2.9 -4.0 -10.5 -7.7 -8.9 Volume -2.8 -5.5^ -2.7 -3.8 -11.0 -7.0 -7.9 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- For 2016 as a whole, total retail sales decreased by 8.1 percent in value and 7.1 percent in volume compared with 2015. -- In the three months through December, the volume of sales rose by 2.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed a narrower year-on-year decline in December 2016, partly reflecting the revival in visitor arrivals in that month. Meanwhile, stable labour market conditions continued to help support local consumer sentiment. Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales business will still depend on whether the recent improvement in inbound tourism could gain more traction and the extent to which local consumer sentiment would be affected by various external uncertainties. The government will continue to monitor the situation closely. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2jK03hk (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)