Hong Kong June retail sales rise 0.1 pct yr/yr

Aug 2 (Reuters) - June retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2017 2016 June May April March Feb Jan Dec Value 0.1 0.4^ 0.1 3.0 -5.8 -1.0 -2.9 Volume 0.4 0.6^ -0.1 2.6 -6.2 -1.4 -2.9 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through June, the volume of sales rose by 2.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For the first half of 2017, it was provisionally estimated that the value of total retail sales decreased by 0.6 percent, compared with the same period in 2016. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales continued to grow slightly in June over a year earlier, as local consumption demand stayed firm and the drag from inbound tourism receded. Looking ahead, the prevailing favourable job and income conditions should render a solid support to local consumer sentiment. Nonetheless, the near-term performance of retail sales would also depend on the pace of recovery in inbound tourism and the extent of improvement in external economic environment. The Government will monitor the situation closely. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2vn5XhU (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)