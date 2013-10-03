FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong August retail sales rise 8.1 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 3, 2013 / 8:43 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong August retail sales rise 8.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - August retail sales data (percent change
from a year earlier):
    
             Aug     Jul     Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb
    
 Value:      8.1     9.3^   14.7    12.9    20.7     9.8    22.7
   
 Volume:     7.2     8.7^   13.3    12.2    19.4    10.1    21.9
   
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through August, the volume of sales
was down by 3.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of August retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A Government spokesman noted that the growth of retail sales
in August, though somewhat slower than that earlier this year,
was still notable on a year-on-year comparison.
    Looking ahead, the performance of the retail business in the
near term should continue to receive support from the
still-favourable labour market conditions and further growth of
the inbound tourism. However, we need to closely monitor whether
the unsteady external environment will affect the local economy
going forward, the spokesman added.
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
    here
    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG;
Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.