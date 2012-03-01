FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong January retail sales rise 14.9 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 6 years

Hong Kong January retail sales rise 14.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - January retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):	
    	
            Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep     Aug     Jul
 Value:    14.9    23.5^   23.4    23.0    24.0    29.0    29.1	
 Volume:    9.1    17.1    16.9    15.0    15.1    20.7    22.4
 ^ Revised
    	
    CONTEXT:	
    -- In the three months through January, the volume of sales
rose by 0.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding 
three months.	
    -- For a breakdown of January retail sales click on 
 	
    	
    COMMENTARY:	
    A government spokesman said retail sales grew appreciably in
January over a year earlier, although at a less rapid pace than
that seen in the past two years. In the light of possible
distortions from the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, which
fell in late January this year but in early February last year,
retail sales figures for January and February combined would
provide a clearer picture of the underlying trend. Improved
income conditions and the strength of inbound tourism should
support the retail business in the near term.	
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
here	
	
 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

