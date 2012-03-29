FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong February retail sales rise 15.7 pct yr/yr
March 29, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 6 years ago

Hong Kong February retail sales rise 15.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - February retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):	
    	
            Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep     Aug	
    
 Value:     15.7    14.9    23.5    23.4    23.0    24.0    29.0	
 Volume:    10.1     9.1    17.1    16.9    15.0    15.1    20.7
    	
    CONTEXT:	
    -- In the three months through February, the volume of sales
rose by 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding 
three months.	
    -- For a breakdown of February retail sales click on 
 	
    	
    COMMENTARY:	
    A government spokesman said retail sales remained buoyant in
February. Taking the first two months of 2012 together to remove
distortions caused by the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday,
retail sales grew appreciably over a year earlier, yet moderated
somewhat from the final quarter of last year. Improved income
conditions and vibrant inbound tourism should still be
supportive for the retail business in the near term, however
there remains a risk from headwinds in the external environment
and potential negative spillover on the local economy and
consumer sentiment.	
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
here	
	
 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

