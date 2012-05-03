FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong March retail sales rise 17.3 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 3, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong March retail sales rise 17.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - March retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):	
    	
             Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep
   
 Value:     17.3    15.6^   14.9    23.5    23.4    23.0    24.0	
 Volume:    13.4    10.1     9.1    17.1    16.9    15.0    15.1
    	
 ^ Revised	
	
    CONTEXT:	
    -- In the three months through March, the volume of sales
fell 0.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding 
three months.	
    -- For a breakdown of March retail sales click on 
 	
    	
    COMMENTARY:	
    A government spokesman said retail sales expanded strongly
in March, reflecting fairly buoyant tourist spending and local
consumer sentiment. Favourable labour market conditions and the
strength of inbound tourism should continue to support the
retail business in the near term.	
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
here	
	
 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

