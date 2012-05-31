Hong Kong April retail sales rise 11.4 pct yr/yr

May 31 (Reuters) - March retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Value: 11.4 17.1^ 15.6 14.9 23.5 23.4 23.0 Volume: 7.6 13.2^ 10.1 9.1 17.1 16.9 15.0 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through April, the volume of sales rose by 3.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of April retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A Government spokesman noted that retail sales grew solidly in April, though at a somewhat more moderate pace than seen early in the year. The spokesman added that buoyant labour market conditions and inbound tourism should continue to lend some support to the retail business in the near term. But he added increasing global uncertainties and the retreat in the local stock market of late will affect local consumer sentiment down the road. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)