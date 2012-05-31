FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong April retail sales rise 11.4 pct yr/yr
May 31, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong April retail sales rise 11.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - March retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):	
    	
             Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct
   
 Value:     11.4    17.1^   15.6    14.9    23.5    23.4    23.0	
 Volume:     7.6    13.2^   10.1     9.1    17.1    16.9    15.0
    	
 ^ Revised	
	
    CONTEXT:	
    -- In the three months through April, the volume of sales
rose by 3.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding 
three months.	
    -- For a breakdown of April retail sales click on 
 	
    	
    COMMENTARY:	
    A Government spokesman noted that retail sales grew solidly 
in April, though at a somewhat more moderate pace than seen
early in the year.	
    The spokesman added that buoyant labour market conditions
and inbound tourism should continue to lend some support to the
retail business in the near term. But he added increasing global
 uncertainties and the retreat in the local stock market of late
will affect local consumer sentiment down the road.	
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
here	
	
 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

