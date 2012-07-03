FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong May retail sales rise 8.8 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 3, 2012

Hong Kong May retail sales rise 8.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - May retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov
 Value:      8.8    11.4    17.1    15.6    14.9    23.5    23.4
 Volume:     5.8     7.6    13.2    10.1     9.1    17.1    16.9
    
    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through May, the volume of sales rose
by 2.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding 
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of May retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman said retail sales recorded solid,
albeit slower, growth in May over a year earlier. Despite a
difficult external environment, local consumption demand and
tourist spending were still fairly resilient. While job market
conditions and inbound tourism would continue to support retail
businesses, the adverse external environment amid the European
debt crisis could weigh on consumer sentiment.
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
here

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
