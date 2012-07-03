Hong Kong May retail sales rise 8.8 pct yr/yr

July 3 (Reuters) - May retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Value: 8.8 11.4 17.1 15.6 14.9 23.5 23.4 Volume: 5.8 7.6 13.2 10.1 9.1 17.1 16.9 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through May, the volume of sales rose by 2.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of May retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said retail sales recorded solid, albeit slower, growth in May over a year earlier. Despite a difficult external environment, local consumption demand and tourist spending were still fairly resilient. While job market conditions and inbound tourism would continue to support retail businesses, the adverse external environment amid the European debt crisis could weigh on consumer sentiment. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)