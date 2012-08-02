Hong Kong June retail sales rise 11 pct yr/yr

Aug 2 (Reuters) - June retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Value: 11.0 8.7^ 11.4 17.1 15.6 14.9 23.5 Volume: 8.5 5.7^ 7.6 13.2 10.1 9.1 17.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the second quarter of 2012, the volume of total retail sales rose by 1.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding quarter. -- For a breakdown of June retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said growth of retail sales picked up in June, having moderated in the previous months, thanks to resilient local consumption and also to a jump in visitor arrivals in that month. The spokesman said retailers should continue to benefit from still-vibrant job market conditions and further expansion of inbound tourism in the near term. But he said authorities should remain alert to potential negative spillovers from the difficult external environment. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)