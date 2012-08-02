FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong June retail sales rise 11 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong June retail sales rise 11 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - June retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec
   
 Value:     11.0     8.7^   11.4    17.1    15.6    14.9    23.5
 Volume:     8.5     5.7^    7.6    13.2    10.1     9.1    17.1
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the second quarter of 2012, the volume of total retail
sales rose by 1.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the
preceding quarter.
    -- For a breakdown of June retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman said growth of retail sales picked up
in June, having moderated in the previous months, thanks to 
resilient local consumption and also to a jump in visitor
arrivals in that month.
    The spokesman said retailers should continue to benefit from
still-vibrant job market conditions and further expansion of
inbound tourism in the near term. But he said authorities should
remain alert to potential negative spillovers from the difficult
external environment.
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
here

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
