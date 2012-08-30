FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong July retail sales rise 3.8 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 30, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong July retail sales rise 3.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ju ly retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Jul     Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan
   
 Value:     3.8    11.0     8.7    11.4    17.1    15.6    14.9
 Volume:    1.3    8.5     5.7     7.6    13.2    10.1     9.1
    
    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through Ju ly , the volume of sales
d o wn b y 0 .9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding 
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of Ju ly retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY: 
    A Government spokesman noted that retail sales volume
expanded only modestly in July over a year earlier. While the
growth of visitor arrivals moderated in that month, local
consumer sentiment appeared to have also turned more cautious in
view of the deterioration in the external economic environment.
    The spokesman added that looking ahead, the still-favourable
job conditions and further expansion of inbound tourism should
remain generally supportive to the retail business. However, he 
warned of dow nside risks on the external front, which will
continue to cast a shadow over the economic outlook.
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
here

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

