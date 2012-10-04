FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong August retail sales rise 4.5 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 4, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong August retail sales rise 4.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - August retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Aug     Jul     Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb
   
 Value:      4.5     3.9^   11.0     8.7    11.4    17.1    15.6
 Volume:     3.2     1.4^    8.5     5.7     7.6    13.2    10.1
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through August, the volume of sales
decreased slightly by 0.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the
preceding three months.
    -- For a breakdown of August retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that retail sales volume posted
a slightly faster year-on-year increase in August than in July,
alongside a pick-up in visitor arrivals. However, the growth
rate remained slower than earlier this year.
    The spokesman added that while labour market conditions were
still favourable and sustained growth in tourism should continue
to render some support to retailers, persistent weakness in
external trade and slower growth of the local economy may impact
consumer sentiment.
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
here

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

