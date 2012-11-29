FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Oct retail sales rise 4.0 pct yr/yr
November 29, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong Oct retail sales rise 4.0 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - October retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Oct     Sep     Aug     Jul     Jun     May     Apr
   
 Value:      4.0     9.4     4.6     3.9    11.0     8.7    11.4
 Volume:     3.6     8.5     3.2     1.4     8.5     5.7     7.6
    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through October, the volume of sales
rose by 1.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of October retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that annual retail sales growth
moderated in October from September, but local consumer
sentiment was supported by higher incomes over the past year.
    The spokesman added that further growth in inbound tourism
should continue to support the retail sector. 

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
here

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
