FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong Nov retail sales rise 9.5 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 3, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong Nov retail sales rise 9.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - November retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Nov     Oct     Sep     Aug     Jul     Jun     May
   
 Value:      9.5     3.9^    9.4     4.6     3.9    11.0     8.7
 Volume:     8.1     3.6     8.5     3.2     1.4     8.5     5.7
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales
rose by 3.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of November retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    Retail sales picked up in November, largely due to a broadly
stable labour market and a surge in visitor arrivals in that
month, the government said in a statement.
    Looking ahead, the vibrant inbound tourism and still largely
stable job and income conditions should remain supportive to the
retail business in the near term, it said. 
    However, uncertainties in the sector include an unsteady
external environment, which may affect the local economy and
consumer sentiment down the road.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, please
click on: here

 (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG;
Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.