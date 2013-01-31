FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Dec retail sales rise 8.8 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 31, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong Dec retail sales rise 8.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - December retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep     Aug     Jul     Jun
  
 Value:      8.8     9.4^    3.9     9.4     4.6     3.9    11.0
 Volume:     8.1     8.1     3.6     8.5     3.2     1.4     8.5
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through December, the volume of sales
rose by 5.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of December retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that retail sales sustained 
notable year-on-year growth in December, reflecting consumer
sentiment, favourable labour market conditions, and vibrant
inbound tourism.
    The spokesman added that the near-term performance of the
retail business should continue to be underpinned by the recent
improvement in economic sentiment and further growth in visitor
arrivals. Nonetheless, considerable uncertainties persist in the
global environment.
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
here

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

