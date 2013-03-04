FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Jan retail sales rise 10.5 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 4, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - January retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep     Aug     Jul
   
 Value:     10.5     9.1^    9.4     3.9     9.4     4.6     3.9
 Volume:    10.4     8.5^    8.1     3.6     8.5     3.2     1.4
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through January, the volume of sales
rose by 6.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of January retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A Government spokesman noted that retail sales grew notably
further in January 2013 over a year earlier. In light of the
possible distortions due to the difference in timing of the
Lunar New Year, which fell in February this year but in January
last year, it would be more meaningful to analyse the retail
sales figures for January and February combined for a clearer
picture of the underlying trend.
    The spokesman added that looking ahead, the broadly stable
labour market conditions and further growth in inbound tourism
should remain supportive to the retail business in the near
term. Nevertheless, the fluid external environment would still
warrant vigilance.
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
here

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
