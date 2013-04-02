FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong Feb retail sales rise 22.7 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 2, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong Feb retail sales rise 22.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - February retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep     Aug
   
 Value:     22.7    10.5     9.1     9.4     3.9     9.4     4.6
 Volume:    21.9    10.4     8.5     8.1     3.6     8.5     3.2
    
    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through February, the volume of sales
rose by 6.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of February retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A Government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up
strongly in February 2013. Even taking the first two months of
2013 together to remove the distortions caused by the timing of
the Lunar New Year, retail sales still grew visibly
year-on-year. The growth pace was also much faster than that
seen in the final quarter of last year.
    The spokesman added that looking ahead, the broadly stable
labour market conditions and vibrant tourism should continue to
lend support to retail business in the near term. However, we
need to keep a close watch over the still notable headwinds on
the external front.
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: 
here

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Ron
Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.