Hong Kong Feb retail sales rise 22.7 pct yr/yr

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - February retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Value: 22.7 10.5 9.1 9.4 3.9 9.4 4.6 Volume: 21.9 10.4 8.5 8.1 3.6 8.5 3.2 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through February, the volume of sales rose by 6.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of February retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A Government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up strongly in February 2013. Even taking the first two months of 2013 together to remove the distortions caused by the timing of the Lunar New Year, retail sales still grew visibly year-on-year. The growth pace was also much faster than that seen in the final quarter of last year. The spokesman added that looking ahead, the broadly stable labour market conditions and vibrant tourism should continue to lend support to retail business in the near term. However, we need to keep a close watch over the still notable headwinds on the external front. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Ron Popeski)