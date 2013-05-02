Hong Kong March retail sales rise 9.8 pct yr/yr

May 2 (Reuters) - March retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Value: 9.8 22.7 10.5 9.1 9.4 3.9 9.4 Volume: 10.2 21.9 10.4 8.5 8.1 3.6 8.5 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through March, the volume of sales rose by 6.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of February retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A Government spokesman noted that retail sales grew notably further in March 2013, though at a slower pace than in the first two months of the year. This reflected the sanguine consumer sentiment and vibrant inbound tourism. The spokesman added that looking ahead, the still largely supportive labour market conditions and buoyant inbound tourism should remain conducive to the retail business in the near term. However, we need to closely monitor how uncertainties in the external environment may affect the retail business down the road. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: (link.reuters.com/wys77t) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)