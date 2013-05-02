FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong March retail sales rise 9.8 pct yr/yr
May 2, 2013 / 8:42 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong March retail sales rise 9.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - March retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             March   Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep
   
 Value:      9.8    22.7    10.5     9.1     9.4     3.9     9.4
 Volume:    10.2    21.9    10.4     8.5     8.1     3.6     8.5
    
    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through March, the volume of sales
rose by 6.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of February retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A Government spokesman noted that retail sales grew notably
further in March 2013, though at a slower pace than in the first
two months of the year. This reflected the sanguine consumer
sentiment and vibrant inbound tourism.
    The spokesman added that looking ahead, the still largely
supportive labour market conditions and buoyant inbound tourism
should remain conducive to the retail business in the near term.
However, we need to closely monitor how uncertainties in the
external environment may affect the retail business down the
road.
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: (link.reuters.com/wys77t)

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
