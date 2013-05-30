FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong April retail sales rise 20.7 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 30, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong April retail sales rise 20.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - April retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct
   
 Value:     20.7     9.8    22.7    10.5     9.1     9.4     3.9
 Volume:    19.4    10.1^   21.9    10.4     8.5     8.1     3.6
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through April, the volume of sales
rose by 6.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of April retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up
strongly on an annual basis in April, with the major boost
provided by a surge in sales of jewellery, watches and clocks,
and valuable gift outlets, underpinned by a spike in
gold-related sales during the month. Retail sales of other
outlets, when taken altogether, also saw further solid growth in
April.
    Looking ahead, still largely stable labour market conditions
and buoyant inbound tourism should remain supportive to the
retail business in the near term, the spokesman said. But retail
sales performance in individual months may be volatile. There
was also a need to remain alert to external uncertainties as
well as local factors, such as labour market and asset market
developments which may affect the retail business down the road.
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: here

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

