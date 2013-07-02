FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong May retail sales rise 12.8 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 2, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong May retail sales rise 12.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - May retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov
 Value:     12.8    20.7     9.8    22.7    10.5     9.1     9.4
 Volume:    12.2    19.4    10.1    21.9    10.4     8.5     8.1
    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through May, the volume of sales rose
by 3.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three
months.
    -- For a breakdown of May retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up on
a year-on-year basis in May, signifying that local consumption 
remained rather vibrant.
    The spokesman added that looking ahead, the sanguine local
consumer sentiment amid favourable job and income conditions,
coupled with sustained growth in inbound tourism, should
continue to provide firm support to the retail business in the
near term. Yet, the industry needs to stay alert to external
developments and how that might affect the local economy and
market sentiment going forward.
    LINK:
    -- To view full details on retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: here

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

