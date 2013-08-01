FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong June retail sales rise 14.7 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 1, 2013

Hong Kong June retail sales rise 14.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - June retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec
 Value:     14.7    12.9^   20.7     9.8    22.7    10.5     9.1
 Volume:    13.4    12.2    19.4    10.1    21.9    10.4     8.5
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through June, the volume of sales
rose by 2.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of June retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A Government spokesman noted that retail sales recorded
further notable year-on-year growth in June, reflecting the
buoyant inbound tourism as well as the rather upbeat local
consumer sentiment.
    The spokesman added that the performance of the retail
business in the near term should continue to be supported by the
favourable labour market conditions and sustained growth in
inbound tourism. Nevertheless, they need to closely monitor how
the still-unsteady external environments may affect the local
economy and consumer sentiment down the road, he said.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: here

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
