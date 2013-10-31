FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong September retail sales rise 5.1 pct yr/yr
October 31, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong September retail sales rise 5.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - September retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Sep    Aug    Jul     Jun     May     Apr     Mar  
      
 Value:      5.1    8.1    9.3    14.7    12.9    20.7     9.8  
 
 Volume:     4.9    7.2    8.7    13.3    12.2    19.4    10.1  
 
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through September, the volume of
sales was down by 6.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the
preceding three months.
    -- For a breakdown of September retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A Government spokesman noted that retail sales grew solidly
in September over a year earlier amid largely stable consumer
sentiment, although the growth pace was somewhat slower than in
the preceding months.
    Still-favourable labour market conditions and continuing
growth of inbound tourism should provide support to the retail
business in the near term.  However, there is a need to closely
monitor whether the unsteady external environment will affect
the local economy, and hence consumer sentiment, the spokesman
added. 

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/zyv34v
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
