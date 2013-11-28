Hong Kong October retail sales rise 6.3 pct yr/yr

Nov 28 (Reuters) - October retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Value: 6.3 5.0^ 8.1 9.3 14.7 12.9 20.7 Volume: 5.8 4.9 7.2 8.7 13.3 12.2 19.4 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through October, the volume of sales was down by 3.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of October retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that retail sales sustained solid growth in October over a year earlier, reflecting the largely stable consumer sentiment and further expansion of inbound tourism. The spokesman added that looking ahead, the performance of the retail business in the near term should continue to receive support from the still-favourable labour market conditions and further growth of inbound tourism. However, we need to closely monitor how the external uncertainties may affect consumer sentiment and hence retail business down the road. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/syn94v (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)