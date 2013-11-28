FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong October retail sales rise 6.3 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 28, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong October retail sales rise 6.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - October retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Oct    Sep    Aug    Jul     Jun     May     Apr   
         
 Value:      6.3    5.0^   8.1    9.3    14.7    12.9    20.7   
 
 Volume:     5.8    4.9    7.2    8.7    13.3    12.2    19.4   
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through October, the volume of sales
was down by 3.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of October retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that retail sales sustained
solid growth in October over a year earlier, reflecting the
largely stable consumer sentiment and further expansion of
inbound tourism.
    The spokesman added that looking ahead, the performance of
the retail business in the near term should continue to receive
support from the still-favourable labour market conditions and
further growth of inbound tourism. However, we need to closely
monitor how the external uncertainties may affect consumer
sentiment and hence retail business down the road.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/syn94v 

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.