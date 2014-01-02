FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong November retail sales rise 8.5 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 2, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong November retail sales rise 8.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - November retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Nov    Oct    Sep    Aug    Jul     Jun     May    
 Value:      8.5    6.3    5.0    8.1    9.3    14.7    12.9    
 Volume:     9.0    5.9^   4.9    7.2    8.7    13.3    12.2    
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales
rose by 0.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of November retail sales, click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up to
show faster year-on-year growth in November, largely thanks to
the positive consumer sentiment and further expansion of inbound
tourism.
    The spokesman added that stable job and income conditions as
well as sustained growth of inbound tourism should continue to
support the retail business in the near term. However, there's a
need to closely monitor the external economic developments,
which may affect consumer sentiment and hence retail business
down the road.
    
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/ryh75v
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)

