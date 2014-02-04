FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong December retail sales rise 5.7 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 4, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong December retail sales rise 5.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - December retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep    Aug    Jul     Jun     
 Value:      5.7    8.5    6.3    5.0    8.1    9.3    14.7    
 Volume:     6.1    9.1^   5.9    4.9    7.2    8.7    13.3    
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through December, the volume of sales
rose by 4.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of December retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman said that retail sales recorded a
solid, albeit slower, annual growth in December, reflecting the
still positive consumer sentiment and further expansion of
inbound tourism.
     The spokesman added that looking ahead, the retail business
should continue to be underpinned by favourable job and income
conditions and sustained growth of inbound tourism in the near
term. However, there was a need to closely monitor external
economic developments, especially those associated with U.S.
monetary policy, and how they may affect the global economic and
financial market situation and hence local consumer sentiment
down the road.


    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/fux56v
       

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

