Hong Kong December retail sales rise 5.7 pct yr/yr

Feb 4 (Reuters) - December retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Value: 5.7 8.5 6.3 5.0 8.1 9.3 14.7 Volume: 6.1 9.1^ 5.9 4.9 7.2 8.7 13.3 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through December, the volume of sales rose by 4.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of December retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said that retail sales recorded a solid, albeit slower, annual growth in December, reflecting the still positive consumer sentiment and further expansion of inbound tourism. The spokesman added that looking ahead, the retail business should continue to be underpinned by favourable job and income conditions and sustained growth of inbound tourism in the near term. However, there was a need to closely monitor external economic developments, especially those associated with U.S. monetary policy, and how they may affect the global economic and financial market situation and hence local consumer sentiment down the road. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/fux56v (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)