Hong Kong February retail sales fall 2.3 pct yr/yr
March 31, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong February retail sales fall 2.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - February retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             ___2014___   ______________2013______________
             Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep    Aug      
  
 Value:     -2.3   14.4^   5.7    8.5    6.3    5.0    8.1    
 Volume:    -2.3   16.7^   6.1    9.1    5.9    4.9    7.2    
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through February, the volume of sales
rose 4.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three
months.
    -- For a breakdown of February retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that the performance of retail
sales in February was distorted by the timing of the Lunar New
Year. Removing such a distortion by examining the year-on-year
growth in the first two months of 2014, retail sales actually
showed a solid expansion of 7.9 percent in volume terms.
    The spokesman added that looking ahead, the retail business
in the near term should continue to be supported by the
favourable job and income conditions and sustained growth of
inbound tourism. However, there's a need to closely monitor the
external economic developments, including the future changes in
the U.S. monetary policy and growth paces of the advanced
economies, as they may affect the global economic and financial
market situations and hence local consumer sentiment down the
road.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/jav97v
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
