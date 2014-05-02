FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong March retail sales fall 1.3 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong March retail sales fall 1.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - March retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             _______2014_______  ___________2013__________
             Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep      
 Value:     -1.3   -2.2^  14.4    5.7    8.5    6.3    5.0    
 Volume:    -2.3   -2.1^  -2.3   16.7    6.1    9.1    5.9    
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through March, the volume of sales
rose by 1.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of March retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
     A government spokesman noted that the dip in retail sales
in March was mainly dragged by the fall-off in major big-ticket
items, the latter having shown notable growth in recent
quarters.
     The spokesman added that looking ahead, the favourable job
and income conditions, together with the sustained growth of
visitor arrivals, should provide some support to the retail
business in the near term. However, there's a need to closely
monitor whether the recent trend of moderation in retail
business would continue, and also whether the changes in
external economic environment and in visitor spending behaviour
would affect the performance of retail sales going forward.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: (link.reuters.com/zak98v)
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.