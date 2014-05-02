Hong Kong March retail sales fall 1.3 pct yr/yr

May 2 (Reuters) - March retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): _______2014_______ ___________2013__________ Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Value: -1.3 -2.2^ 14.4 5.7 8.5 6.3 5.0 Volume: -2.3 -2.1^ -2.3 16.7 6.1 9.1 5.9 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through March, the volume of sales rose by 1.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of March retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that the dip in retail sales in March was mainly dragged by the fall-off in major big-ticket items, the latter having shown notable growth in recent quarters. The spokesman added that looking ahead, the favourable job and income conditions, together with the sustained growth of visitor arrivals, should provide some support to the retail business in the near term. However, there's a need to closely monitor whether the recent trend of moderation in retail business would continue, and also whether the changes in external economic environment and in visitor spending behaviour would affect the performance of retail sales going forward. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: (link.reuters.com/zak98v) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)