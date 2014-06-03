Hong Kong April retail sales fall 9.8 pct yr/yr

June 3 (Reuters) - April retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): __________ 2014__________ ________2013______ Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Value: -9.8 -1.5^ -2.2 14.4 5.7 8.5 6.3 Volume: -9.5 -2.5^ -2.1 -2.3 16.7 6.1 9.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through April, the volume of sales was down by 6.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of April retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said that the notable fall in retail sales in April was mainly due to the plunge in the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts. Apart from a high base of comparison caused by a spike in gold related sales a year earlier, the fall-off in April may also partly reflect some moderation in visitor spending after a prolonged period of brisk growth. Meanwhile, sales of many other goods that are more closely related to local consumption actually held firm, reflecting the still positive local consumer sentiment amid full employment. The spokesman added that looking ahead, the favourable job and income conditions should provide some support to local consumer sentiment, but the near-term outlook of retail sales business will continue to be clouded by the base effects and the changing visitor spending pattern. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/xut79v (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Matt Driskill)