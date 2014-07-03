Hong Kong May retail sales fall 4.1 pct yr/yr

July 3 (Reuters) - May retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): _____________ 2014_____________ ____2013_____ May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Value: -4.1 -9.9^ -1.5 -2.2 14.4 5.7 8.5 Volume: -4.7 -9.6^ -2.5 -2.1 -2.3 16.7 6.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through May, the volume of sales was down by 8.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of May retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said the retail sales recorded another, albeit narrower, year-on-year decline in May, mainly dragged down by a notable fall in the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts, conceivably indicating lower tourist spending on some major big-ticket items against a still high base of comparison in May last year. Yet, sales of many other goods that are more closely related to local consumption continued to grow from a year earlier, reflecting the still positive local consumer sentiment amid full employment. The spokesman added that looking ahead, the still favourable job and income conditions should provide some support to local consumer sentiment, but the near-term outlook of retail sales business will continue to be clouded by the base effects and changing visitor spending patterns. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/VgCAID (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)