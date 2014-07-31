FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong June retail sales fall 6.9 pct yr/yr
July 31, 2014

Hong Kong June retail sales fall 6.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - June retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             _________________2014_________________   2013
             Jun    May    Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec   
 Value:     -6.9   -3.9^  -9.9   -1.5   -2.2   14.4    5.7    
 Volume:    -7.5   -4.5^  -9.6   -2.5   -2.1   -2.3   16.7    
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through June, the volume of sales was
down by 8.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of June retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that retail sales registered
another year-on-year decline in June, largely because of the
sharp fall in the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and
valuable gifts persisted, conceivably indicating the moderation
in tourist spending on some big-ticket items against a still
high base of comparison in June last year.
    Yet, sales of many other goods that were more closely
related to local consumption recorded further year-on-year
growth.
    The spokesman added that the near-term performance of retail
sales will remain susceptible to the base effects and changing
visitor spending patterns, although still-favourable labour
market conditions should render some support. 

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1rKi3X8
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)

