Hong Kong July retail sales fall 3.1 pct yr/yr

Aug 28 (Reuters) - July retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Value: -3.1 -6.9 -3.9^ -9.9 -1.5 -2.2 14.4 Volume: -4.5 -7.5 -4.5^ -9.6 -2.5 -2.1 -2.3 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through July, the volume of sales was down by 4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of July retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that retail sales recorded a narrower year-on-year decline in July than in the preceding month. The notable fall in sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts remained the main drag, conceivably indicating the fall-off in visitor spending on some big-ticket items against the still high base of comparison in the same period last year. Yet, sales of many other outlets that are more closely related to local consumption maintained moderate growth. The spokesman added that looking ahead, retail business will hopefully turn more stable in the coming months as the high base effects gradually wane. However, the downside risks stemming from a recent slackening in tourist spending and various external uncertainties warrant close watch. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/VPcgFp (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)