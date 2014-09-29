FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong August retail sales rise 3.4 pct yr/yr
September 29, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong August retail sales rise 3.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - August retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
              Aug    Jul    Jun    May    Apr    Mar    Feb    
 Value:       3.4   -3.2^  -6.9   -3.9^  -9.9   -1.5   -2.2   
 Volume:      2.8   -4.5   -7.5   -4.5^  -9.6   -2.5   -2.1   
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through August, the volume of sales
increased by 0.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the
preceding three months.
    -- For a breakdown of August retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that retail sales showed a
modest year-on-year rebound in August, as the decline in sales
of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts narrowed,
amid fading base effects, while the sales of many other goods
that are more closely related to local consumption increased
moderately. Also, the difference in timing of the Mid-Autumn
Festival, which fell in early September this year but in
mid-September last year, brought forward some related purchases,
adding to the retail sales growth in August.
    
    The spokesman added that looking ahead, the performance of
retail sales will hopefully improve in the near term as the high
base effects continue to recede. However, in view of the
downside risks associated with the changing pattern in tourist
spending and uncertainties in the external environment, the
government will stay alert and monitor the retail business
situation. 
    
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1qNexbR
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
