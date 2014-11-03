Hong Kong September retail sales rise 4.8 pct yr/yr

Nov 3 (Reuters) - September retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Value: 4.8 3.5^ -3.2 -6.9 -3.9 -9.9 -1.5 Volume: 6.6 2.8 -4.5 -7.5 -4.5 -9.6 -2.5 ^ Revised CONTEXT: - In the three months through September, sales volume rose by 5.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. - For a breakdown of September retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up further in September, attaining the strongest year-on-year growth since January 2014. The launch of some new smartphone models led to a surge in the sales of consumer durable goods in that month, and the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts also rebounded moderately as the high base effects faded. These helped more than offset the dampening effect caused by the difference in timing of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which took place in early September this year but in mid-September last year. Excluding all these incidental factors, retail sales still made moderate growth in September over a year earlier, reflecting some improvement in local consumer sentiment in the third quarter and the support from the continued notable growth in visitor arrivals. The spokesman added that despite the recent improvement in retail sales, the latest figures of retail sales have yet to reflect the disruptions to the local consumption market caused by the "Occupy Movement". The downside risks associated with the changing pattern in tourist spending also linger on. We will monitor the retail business situation closely. LINK: - To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: (bit.ly/1wWmrZo) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Anand Basu)