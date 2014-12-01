FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong October retail sales rise 1.4 pct yr/yr
December 1, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong October retail sales rise 1.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - October retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Oct    Sep    Aug    Jul     Jun     May     Apr   
 Mar         
 Value:      1.4    4.8    3.5   -3.2    -6.9    -3.9    -9.9   
 Volume:     4.3    6.6    2.8   -4.5    -7.5    -4.5    -9.6   
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through October, the volume of sales 
rose by 9.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of October retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
      A government spokesman noted that retail sales weakened in
October, marked by visible declines in the sales of jewellery,
watches and clocks, and clothing and footwear as well as a
marked slowdown in sales of motor vehicles. The performance of
items closely related to local consumption was lacklustre,
conceivably reflecting the adverse impact of the political
protests known as the "Occupy Movement" on consumer sentiment.
After excluding the boost from the surge in sales of consumer
durable goods due to the launch of new smartphone models, retail
sales actually slackened to show a year-on-year decline in
October.
     The spokesman added that retail sales performance in the
near term would continue to hinge on the impact of the protests
on consumer sentiment of locals and visitors. We will continue
to monitor the situation closely, the spokesman said.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1tD17kA
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)


