FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong November retail sales by value rise 4.1 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 30, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong November retail sales by value rise 4.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - November retail sales data (percent
change from a year earlier):
    
             Nov    Oct    Sep     Aug     Jul     Jun     May  
  
 Value:      4.1    1.4    4.8    3.5     -3.2    -6.9    -3.9  
 
 Volume:     7.5    4.3    6.6    2.8     -4.5    -7.5    -4.5  
 
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales
rose by 10.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of November retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that the year-on-year growth of
retail sales bounced back in November. Consumer sentiment
appeared to have turned more stable, and the notable growth in
inbound tourism in that month also provided support. After
excluding the boost from the surge in sales of consumer durable
goods as a result of the launch of new smartphone models, retail
sales ended the decline in October and resumed a modest
year-on-year growth.
    The spokesman added that the retail sales performance in the
near term would continue to depend mainly on the job and income
conditions as well as the expansion pace of inbound tourism. We
also need to stay alert to the unsteady external environment and
the uncertainties associated with the changing pattern of
tourist spending.
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: (bit.ly/14aah3e)
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.