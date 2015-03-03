FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong January retail sales fall 14.6 pct yr/yr
March 3, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong January retail sales fall 14.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - January retail sales data (percent
change from a year earlier):
    
            2015    ___________________2014___________________
             Jan    Dec    Nov     Oct     Sep     Aug     Jul  
      
 Value:    -14.6   -4.0^   4.2     1.4     4.8     3.5    -3.2  
 
 Volume:   -13.9   -1.4^   7.6     4.3     6.6     2.8    -4.5
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through January, the volume of sales 
rose by 2.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of January retail sales click on 
[ID:nL4N0VL2P9)]
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that the year-on-year decline
in retail sales in January 2015 was partly due to the distortion
arising from the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year,
which fell in mid-February this year but was in late January
last year. As such, it would be more meaningful to examine the
retail sales figures for January and February combined for a
clearer picture of the underlying trend, when available. 
    The spokesman added that the near-term performance of retail
sales will continue to hinge on labour market conditions and
growth in tourism. The government also needs to closely monitor
the potential impact on local consumption from various
uncertainties in the external environment.
    
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1wOR26S
       
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

