Hong Kong January retail sales fall 14.6 pct yr/yr

March 3 (Reuters) - January retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2015 ___________________2014___________________ Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Value: -14.6 -4.0^ 4.2 1.4 4.8 3.5 -3.2 Volume: -13.9 -1.4^ 7.6 4.3 6.6 2.8 -4.5 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through January, the volume of sales rose by 2.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of January retail sales click on [ID:nL4N0VL2P9)] COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that the year-on-year decline in retail sales in January 2015 was partly due to the distortion arising from the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year, which fell in mid-February this year but was in late January last year. As such, it would be more meaningful to examine the retail sales figures for January and February combined for a clearer picture of the underlying trend, when available. The spokesman added that the near-term performance of retail sales will continue to hinge on labour market conditions and growth in tourism. The government also needs to closely monitor the potential impact on local consumption from various uncertainties in the external environment. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1wOR26S (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)