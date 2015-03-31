FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong February retail sales rise 14.9 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 31, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong February retail sales rise 14.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - February retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             ____2015___   ________________2014______________
             Feb     Jan     Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep    Aug    
 Value:     14.9   -14.5^   -4.0    4.2    1.4    4.8    3.5    
 Volume:    18.2   -13.8^   -1.4    7.6    4.3    6.6    2.8    
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through February, the volume of sales
was down by 1.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of February retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that taking the first two
months of 2015 together to remove the distortions caused by the
difference in timing of the Lunar New Year holidays, retail
sales were nearly flat in volume terms compared to the same
period last year. The subdued performance was mainly due to the
notable fall in the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and
valuable gifts, conceivably reflecting the weak tourist spending
on big-ticket items. Yet, the performance of many items that are
more closely related to local consumption showed some relative
improvement from December 2014.
    The spokesman said that the near-term performance of retail
sales is still subject to uncertainties, depending on the labour
market conditions as well as inbound tourism growth. The
government also need to closely monitor how various
uncertainties in the external environment may affect local
consumption sentiment going forward.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1HgSfty 

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
