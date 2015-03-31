Hong Kong February retail sales rise 14.9 pct y/y

March 31 (Reuters) - February retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): ____2015___ ________________2014______________ Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Value: 14.9 -14.5^ -4.0 4.2 1.4 4.8 3.5 Volume: 18.2 -13.8^ -1.4 7.6 4.3 6.6 2.8 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through February, the volume of sales was down by 1.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of February retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that taking the first two months of 2015 together to remove the distortions caused by the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year holidays, retail sales were nearly flat in volume terms compared to the same period last year. The subdued performance was mainly due to the notable fall in the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts, conceivably reflecting the weak tourist spending on big-ticket items. Yet, the performance of many items that are more closely related to local consumption showed some relative improvement from December 2014. The spokesman said that the near-term performance of retail sales is still subject to uncertainties, depending on the labour market conditions as well as inbound tourism growth. The government also need to closely monitor how various uncertainties in the external environment may affect local consumption sentiment going forward. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1HgSfty (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)