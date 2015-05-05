FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong March retail sales down 2.9 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 5, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong March retail sales down 2.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - March retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             ________2015________   __________2014___________
             Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep   
 Value:     -2.9    14.8^  -14.5    -4.0    4.2    1.4    4.8   
 Volume:     0.8    18.1^  -13.8    -1.4    7.6    4.3    6.6   
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through March, the volume of sales
was down by 0.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of March retail sales, click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
     A government spokesman noted that the performance of retail
sales remained sluggish in March. Most types of retail outlets
recorded year-on-year declines in sales, conceivably reflecting
the slowdown in inbound tourism. Retail outlets selling certain
consumer durable goods saw some notable increases in sales,
mainly helped by the launch of certain smartphone models.
     The spokesman said the retail sales performance in the near
term is likely to be constrained by the weaker performance of
inbound tourism, although the stable labour market conditions
should still render support to local consumer sentiment. The
government also need to monitor closely if the recent slowdown
in retail business, together with the various uncertainties in
the external environment, would affect the local economy and job
creation down the road.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1dJPisJ
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
