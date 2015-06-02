FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong April retail sales fall 2.2 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 2, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong April retail sales fall 2.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - April retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             ____________2015___________    _______2014_______
             Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct   
 Value:     -2.2    -2.9    14.8   -14.5   -4.0    4.2    1.4   
 Volume:     2.4     0.8    18.1   -13.8   -1.4    7.6    4.3   
    

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through April, the volume of sales
was down by 4.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of April retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman indicated that retail sales
performance remained subdued in April, mainly dragged by the
marked fall in the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and
valuable gifts, largely reflecting weaker visitor spending on
big-ticket items. Many other items also showed sluggish sales
performance. Yet, retail outlets selling certain consumer
durable goods continued to register notable growth in sales and
provided some buffer, mainly helped by the launch of certain
smartphone models.
     The spokesman said the near-term retail sales performance
will continue to hinge on inbound tourism growth, although the
stable labour market conditions should render support to local
consumer sentiment. The government needs to monitor closely
whether the recent slowdown in retail business, as well as the
various uncertainties in the external environment, would affect
the local economy and job creation down the road.


    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1ERujtu
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
