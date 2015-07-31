FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong June retail sales fall 0.4 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong June retail sales fall 0.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - June retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             ___________________2015__________________    2014
            Jun     May    Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec  
 Value:    -0.4    -0.1   -2.1    -2.9    14.8   -14.5    -4.0  
 
 Volume:    4.4     4.7^   2.5     0.8    18.1   -13.8    -1.4  
 
   
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through June, the volume of sales was
down by 3.0 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of June retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman indicated that retail sales volume
grew moderately further in June over a year earlier. The fall in
the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts
narrowed, while retail outlets selling certain consumer durable
goods registered visible growth in sales.
    The spokesman said the near-term performance of retail sales
is still subject to uncertainties, depending on inbound tourism
growth and any spillover to consumption sentiment from the
recent stock market volatility. Nevertheless, the stable job and
income conditions should provide some support. 

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1JA06Gz
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG;
Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.